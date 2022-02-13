Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

