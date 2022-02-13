Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,340 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

