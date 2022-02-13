Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Money Express by 211.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

