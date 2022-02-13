AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Announces $1.29 Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

AB stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

