Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Alkaline Water to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

