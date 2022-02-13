Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.88 billion.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$47.01 and a one year high of C$55.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

