Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

