Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading Up 3%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

