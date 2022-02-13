Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head to Head Comparison

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arko and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 2 0 3.00 Albertsons Companies 2 7 4 0 2.15

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $29.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arko and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.16 50.50 Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.19 $850.20 million $1.67 17.02

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Albertsons Companies 1.45% 92.76% 6.23%

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

