Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

