Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 21,809 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HPQ stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.