Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,241 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

