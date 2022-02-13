Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

