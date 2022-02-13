Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

