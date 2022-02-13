Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $114,538,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Dollar General by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

DG opened at $200.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.70. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

