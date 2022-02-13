Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

