Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.84 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

