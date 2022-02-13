Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $18.51 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

