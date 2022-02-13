Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 177.9% in January

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 542.0 days.

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

