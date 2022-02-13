Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 3,356 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Akaris Global Partners LP decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 11.3% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

CRM stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

