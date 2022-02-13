Akaris Global Partners LP Acquires Shares of 540,230 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 1.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

