Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.23 ($160.04).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at €118.50 ($136.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.75. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($114.91).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.