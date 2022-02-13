Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.82% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.19.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.