Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

AFRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92. Affirm has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

