Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AVTE opened at $10.30 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,472,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

