Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

