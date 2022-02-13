Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADYEY. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

