Adyen Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adyen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADYEY. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

