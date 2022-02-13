Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,383 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.