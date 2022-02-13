Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 987.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2,156.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $206,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,356,859 shares of company stock valued at $278,085,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

