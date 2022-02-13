Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Advantest has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

