Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -339.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,157 shares of company stock worth $199,871. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

