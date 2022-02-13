Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.78

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.78 ($34.23) and traded as high as €34.11 ($39.21). Accor shares last traded at €34.07 ($39.16), with a volume of 1,006,797 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.81.
About Accor (EPA:AC)
