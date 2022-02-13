Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACST stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

ACST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

