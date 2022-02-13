Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACST stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.12.
ACST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
