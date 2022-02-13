Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,818 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after acquiring an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

