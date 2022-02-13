Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 322,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 554,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.