Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 190.5% in January

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

