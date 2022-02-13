A10 Networks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ATEN opened at $12.96 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

