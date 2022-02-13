$928.76 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $928.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $981.44 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

