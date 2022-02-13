9,203 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

