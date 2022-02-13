88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,974,100 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the January 15th total of 2,327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EEENF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,133,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,501,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
88 Energy Company Profile
