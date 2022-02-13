67,348 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

