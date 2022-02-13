6,521 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 76.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TopBuild by 454.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $5,304,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

