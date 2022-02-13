$64.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $64.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $340.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NOVA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

