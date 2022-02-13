$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

UPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 632,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UpHealth by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

