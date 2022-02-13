$597.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $597.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.39 million to $610.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 3,022,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,608. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

