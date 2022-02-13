5,600 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

