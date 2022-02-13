$55.54 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $55.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.96 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.83 million to $197.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $301.01 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Several research firms recently commented on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.
Shares of GBT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 1,003,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.