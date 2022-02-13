$55.54 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $55.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.96 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.83 million to $197.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $301.01 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 1,003,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

