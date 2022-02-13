5,405 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

