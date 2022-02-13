52,868 Shares in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 398,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 397,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 14.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FVAM opened at $9.83 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

